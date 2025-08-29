Japan and India pledge stronger economic and security ties

29 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on August 29 to further strengthen economic and security cooperation, reflecting Tokyo’s increased focus on India’s expanding role on the global stage, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Following talks in Tokyo, Mr. Ishiba and Mr. Modi unveiled a “joint vision” outlining the next decade of collaboration between the two nations. The goals include boosting Japanese investment in India to 10 trillion yen (S$87.4 billion) and increasing mutual personnel exchanges to 500,000 within five years, according to government sources.

The leaders are also expected to announce a revised joint declaration on security cooperation — the first update since the original agreement in 2008 — aimed at expanding military drills between Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Indian armed forces.

Additionally, a statement reaffirming closer bilateral relations is anticipated.

After the talks, Mr. Ishiba and Mr. Modi will hold a joint press conference, according to the Japanese government.

The summit is also expected to introduce new bilateral initiatives focusing on cooperation in artificial intelligence, supporting start-ups, and addressing economic security challenges, such as ensuring stable supplies of critical minerals.

Ahead of the summit, both leaders attended an economic forum in Tokyo where they discussed investment opportunities and potential collaboration in cutting-edge technologies, including renewable energy and 5G infrastructure.

This enhanced partnership between Japan and India not only underscores their mutual commitment to economic growth and security but also signals a strategic effort to balance regional influences in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a more stable and prosperous environment amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.