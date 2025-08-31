Horsepower with a twist: Classic car elegance meets chovgan tradition [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 00:30 (UTC+04:00)

On August 30, a unique event combining a classic car exhibition, a chovgan game, and an equestrian show was held in Baku, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation (ARAF).

Azernews reports that Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, attended the event.

The event began with an exhibition of classic cars at Baku Boulevard. Vehicles registered for the event by the AAF, as well as some exhibits from the permanent collection at the Heydar Aliyev Center, were displayed at the Seaside National Park. Over a hundred classic cars from various years were showcased, reflecting the developmental stages of the automotive industry and always attracting visual attention with their rarity.

The classic cars then proceeded along a route through the city’s central streets, including Neftchilar Avenue, White City Boulevard, the Heydar Aliyev Center, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, and ending at the Bina Equestrian Center, offering Baku residents and guests nostalgic moments.

Classic vehicles produced by various automobile companies in different years added a special charm to the capital’s appearance. Each of these cars stands out not only for its distinct design compared to modern vehicles but also for its historical significance.

At the end of the parade, an exhibition was held at the Bina Equestrian Center. The event continued with a video presentation about the activities of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation. As a full member of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the AAF organizes various projects and events to promote motorsports, road safety, and automotive heritage. These include motorsport races, speed festivals, drift and off-road rallies, and classic car exhibitions, which have also been highly recognized internationally. In 2024, at the FIA awards ceremony in Kigali, the AAF was awarded the “Heritage Promotion Cup” for its classic car exhibition.

The ARAF, meanwhile, has made significant efforts in preserving and promoting Karabakh horses, including their participation in international events. This year, in May, Karabakh horses performed spectacularly for the ninth time at the Windsor Royal Horse Show in the UK and at the Ethnosport Culture Festival in Istanbul, earning great admiration from audiences. Additionally, chovgan, a traditional Azerbaijani equestrian game, has gained international recognition and is now featured in global competitions. A video about chovgan, one of Azerbaijan’s national equestrian games, included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2013, was also presented. Chovgan is not only a sport but also a rich cultural heritage. Notably, Baku will host the 2nd Chovgan World Championship next year.

The event continued with a friendly Azerbaijan-Italy chovgan match, reflecting the sport’s mission of fostering friendship and cooperation. The game concluded with Azerbaijan’s team winning 2:1.

During the event, awards were presented to the “Best Female Rider,” “Best Male Rider,” and drivers of the “Most Unique Car,” “Most Original Car,” “Most Legendary Car,” “Oldest Car,” “Most Distinctive Car of the 1950s–1960s,” and “Most Distinctive Car of the 1970s–1980s.” Guests dressed in vibrant retro outfits were also honored, with three winners recognized as the “Most Colorful Retro-Dressed.”

The evening continued with a concert program. Renowned tenors Vittorio Grigolo (Italy) and Yusif Eyvazov (Azerbaijan), along with soprano performer Afaq Abbasova (Azerbaijan), took the stage, infusing the night with the spirit of opera. Later, popular contemporary artist Minelli (Romania) delivered an energetic performance, creating unforgettable moments for the audience.

The event was supported by sponsors “Nazar Holdings,” “Volvo Cars,” “Azerbaijan Automobiles,” and “Azpetrol,” with organizational support from “Motor House,” “Green Car,” the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB), and “Nargis” magazine.