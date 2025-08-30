Turkiye celebrates 103rd anniversary of Victory Day with nationwide festivities

30 August 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is marking the 103rd anniversary of Victory Day with grand celebrations across the country, Azernews reports.

To honor this national holiday, large-scale events—including parades, public gatherings, concerts, and commemorative ceremonies—are being held in cities and towns throughout the country.

As part of the tradition, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other top officials will visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, in Ankara. The ceremony will pay tribute to all those who played a role in Turkiye’s national independence struggle.

President Erdoğan, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Turkish Armed Forces, will also receive official greetings at the Presidential Palace in Ankara in honor of the occasion.

Victory Day commemorates the decisive Battle of Dumlupınar, which began on August 26, 1922, under the command of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The battle lasted four days and ended with the complete defeat of occupying forces.

This historic victory was a turning point in Turkiye’s national liberation movement, paving the way for the withdrawal of foreign troops and the eventual proclamation of the Turkish Republic.

Victory Day was officially declared a national holiday in 1926 and has been celebrated every year since as a symbol of Turkish unity, resilience, and independence.