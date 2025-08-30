Azerbaijan ready to welcome more tourists
Azerbaijan is capable of receiving two to three times more tourists than it currently does,said Kenan Guluzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.
Azernews reports that Kenan Guluzade made the remarks during a media tour organized by the Agency to the beaches in Shuvalan settlement.
“There are no serious problems with the service sector in Azerbaijan. The number of employees in tourism is growing every year, and new jobs are being created,” he noted.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!