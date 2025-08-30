Azerbaijan ready to welcome more tourists

30 August 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is capable of receiving two to three times more tourists than it currently does,said Kenan Guluzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.

Azernews reports that Kenan Guluzade made the remarks during a media tour organized by the Agency to the beaches in Shuvalan settlement.

“There are no serious problems with the service sector in Azerbaijan. The number of employees in tourism is growing every year, and new jobs are being created,” he noted.