AI learns to create images with minimal energy use
By Alimat Aliyeva
A team of researchers led by Aydogan Ozcan at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), has developed a groundbreaking technology that could transform the way generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems operate — by using light instead of electricity. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature, Azernews reports.
Modern generative models — especially diffusion-based ones like DALL•E 2 or Stable Diffusion — require enormous amounts of energy. Training these models on large datasets can consume tens of thousands of kilowatt-hours. To put that into perspective, the average household uses around 3,000 to 10,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. So training just one AI model can require as much energy as several homes consume annually.
Even generating a single image isn’t energy-free. On traditional GPUs, a single full diffusion process can consume tens of watt-hours. Multiply that by 1,000 steps per image, and you're looking at hundreds of watt-hours — roughly equivalent to running an electric kettle for one or two hours.
The new optical approach, however, is radically different.
Instead of relying on energy-hungry processors, the system uses a beam of light. A digital encoder first creates a "noise circuit" — a pattern that requires almost no power. This pattern is then projected onto a laser beam using a spatial light modulator (SLM). The light, carrying this noise pattern, passes through a second SLM, which transforms it into a fully rendered image. In essence, the laser is doing all the heavy lifting, not the computer.
“Our optical generative models can synthesize countless images with virtually no computing power, offering a scalable and energy-efficient alternative to digital artificial intelligence models,” said Shiqi Chen, the study’s lead author.
The implications of this technology are vast. Thanks to its ultra-low energy consumption and high processing speed, it could be integrated into lightweight devices — from virtual and augmented reality systems to smartphones, wearable gadgets, and even AI-powered glasses.
Researchers believe that by harnessing light, AI could finally become both environmentally sustainable and accessible on a much broader scale. The combination of speed, energy efficiency, and image quality may signal the beginning of a new era — one where powerful generative AI doesn't have to come with a massive carbon footprint.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!