Belgium allocates €100 M for arms purchases from US for Ukraine

30 August 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Belgian government has allocated €100 million for the purchase of weapons from the United States for Ukraine.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib made the announcement while attending the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

"The Belgian government has allocated €100 million for the program to purchase arms from the United States for Ukraine," the minister stated.