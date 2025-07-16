Azerbaijan blocks 19 fake government websites in first half of 2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijani authorities blocked 19 fake websites that were designed to mimic official government domains, Azernews reports.
This marks a 21% decrease compared to the same period last year, according to calculations based on data from the Special Communication and Information Security State Service.
During the same period, 26 new official domains were registered for use by government agencies — a 37% drop from the first six months of 2024.
In addition, 130 new subdomains were allocated to government institutions, reflecting a 17% year-over-year decline.
For context, in all of 2024, government entities in Azerbaijan acquired 64 new domains and 367 new subdomains. Throughout that year, authorities identified and blocked a total of 100 fake domains.
