Azerbaijan and Iraq expand legal cooperation through high-level judicial talks [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov met with a delegation led by Munther Ibrahim Hussein, Chairman of the Federal Supreme Court of the Republic of Iraq, as part of the Iraqi delegation's official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting underscored the longstanding solidarity between Azerbaijan and Iraq, particularly within various international institutions, with both sides affirming that mutual visits and dialogue continue to strengthen bilateral ties.

Minister Ahmadov highlighted the deep-rooted connections between the two nations:

“Both peoples are connected by a shared history, common religion, and other spiritual threads. This visit will provide an additional impetus to the development of our interstate relations, especially in the field of legal cooperation,” the Minister noted.

He added that broad opportunities exist for deepening collaboration in the legal sphere, including the exchange of judicial experiences and reforms.

In turn, Munther Ibrahim Hussein expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended to the Iraqi delegation and remarked on the value of high-level visits in enhancing judicial cooperation.

“These exchanges not only promote cooperation in the field of courts and justice but also allow us to benefit from each other’s experiences in the legal domain,” he said.

The sides also held discussions on other matters of mutual interest, emphasizing their commitment to continuing dialogue and strengthening legal frameworks between the two countries.