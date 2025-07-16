State Academic Musical Theater marks anniversary of eminent actress [PHOTOS]

16 July 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has hosted a remarkable evening filled with both joy and nostalgia, as the beloved actress Rasmiya Nurmammadova celebrated her 60th anniversary, Azernews reports.

The occasion was marked by a special performance, bringing together theater enthusiasts and artists alike in a celebration of talent, artistry, and dedication.

The spotlight of the evening was a brilliant comedy, "Aligul Gets Married Today", based on the play by Sabit Rahman.

Directed and choreographed by People's Artist Ilham Namig Kamal, with music composed by People's Artist Oktay Rajabov, the performance was a visual and emotional treat. With its vibrant energy, witty dialogues, and delightful charm, the play brought both laughter and deeper reflection, captivating the audience from the very first act.

But the evening wasn't just about the play itself; it was a heartfelt tribute to Rasmiya Nurmammadova, whose illustrious career has spanned over four decades.

As one of Azerbaijan's most treasured actresses, Nurmammadova's contributions to the theater were recognized with standing ovations and accolades throughout the night. Her radiant performance as Humay added a layer of depth and grace to the production, and, as always, the audience was mesmerized by her stage presence.

The celebration began with an introduction from the Deputy Director of the theater Vafa Mukhadzhirova, who took the opportunity to highlight Nurmammadova's artistic journey. With great admiration, she presented the actress with an honorary diploma from the Republican Committee of the Trade Union of Cultural Workers of Azerbaijan, acknowledging her immense contribution to the cultural landscape of the country.

The tributes didn't stop there. Ilham Namig Kamal, who had not only directed but also played the lead male role of Aligul, joined in the celebration. In his heartfelt speech, Kamal presented the actress with a special award from the Union of Theater Workers of Azerbaijan. His words resonated deeply, echoing the sentiments of a colleague and a friend, while celebrating their long-standing professional bond and mutual respect.

The stage was alive with the energy of other notable performers, including Honored Artists Akbar Alizade, Igrar Salamov, Samadzade Khasiyev, and Zemfira Abdusamadova, among others. Together, they brought the play to life, elevating the performance with their incredible talent and dedication.

The production itself, "Aligul Gets Married Today", was much more than a lighthearted comedy. At its core, the play offered a poignant examination of relationships, both personal and societal. Through humor and sharp wit, the plot explored the nuances of control, love, and manipulation, challenging audiences to reflect on the complexities of their own interactions.

Director Ilham Namig Kamal's masterful combination of social satire, psychological drama, and humor made the play not only entertaining but thought-provoking as well.

For the audience and those involved, the evening was a powerful reminder of the true essence of theater. It’s not just about performances and applause—it's about the profound connections that artists forge with their audience and the lasting impact they leave behind. Rasmiya Nurmammadova, with her unmatched talent and dedication to her craft, embodies this spirit. Her 60th anniversary was not only a celebration of her career but also a tribute to the art of theater itself. Every time she steps onto the stage, it remains a moment of magic, a reminder that true artistry is timeless.

As the final curtain fell on this memorable evening, it became clear: the theater is not merely a place for performances; it is a stage where lives are touched, emotions are stirred, and legacies are created.