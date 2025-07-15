State Symphony Orchestra marks its 105th anniversary [PHOTOS]

15 July 2025 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (ASSO) is one of the most prestigious and influential cultural institutions in Azerbaijan, with a rich history that spans over a century.

Founded in 1920 by the legendary Azerbaijani composer and conductor Uzeyir Hajibayli, the orchestra was originally established to promote Azerbaijani classical music and enhance the development of symphonic traditions in the country.

Throughout the decades, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra grew both in size and reputation, performing not only in Azerbaijan but also in international venues across the globe.

In 2025, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 105th anniversary.

A magnificent concert commemorating this significant event has taken place at the Summer Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

On this special evening, the orchestra's performance was more than just a display of musical skill; it was a bridge between past and present, tradition and modernity.

The orchestra reaffirmed its mission to keep the flame of Azerbaijani music alive and flourishing.

The concert opened with a powerful statement- the overture to the opera "Koroglu", conducted by the orchestra's artistic director and principal conductor, Fuad Ibrahimov. This piece served as a musical homage to the orchestra's founder, setting the tone for an evening that celebrated both history and heritage.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Murad Adigozalzade, followed, thrilling the audience with his interpretation of excerpts from Arif Malikov's "Piano Concerto". His performance was not just about technical prowess but conveyed deep emotion, turning each note into a genuine expression of artistry.

The evening’s atmosphere brightened further with "Festive Dance" from Fikrat Amirov's "Symphonic Dances".

The piece infused the hall with vibrant energy, while conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov led the orchestra through Gara Garaev's "Albanian Rhapsody" and Muslim Magomayev's "Triumphal March", capturing the spirit of multiple eras and reflecting the collective vitality of a nation.

The pinnacle of the night came with the grand symphonic mugham "Rast" by Niyazi. The audience, moved by the profound performance, rose to their feet in an overwhelming standing ovation. In response, the orchestra played Niyazi's "Waltz", a poignant piece filled with nostalgia and grace, bringing the evening to a heartfelt close.

As the concert season concluded, Fuad Ibrahimov took the opportunity to speak to the musicians, emphasising their unity, tireless dedication, and exceptional professionalism.

The evening’s final words came from People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, Professor Farhad Badalbayli, whose tribute to the orchestra captured the essence of their artistry.

In his speech, Farhad Badalbayli highlighted the fusion of Azerbaijani musical traditions and global excellence, as well as the orchestra's role in sharing the beauty of Azerbaijani music with the world.

He offered his congratulations to the entire ensemble, wishing them continued success, new accomplishments, and endless applause.

This celebration was a reminder that music, born from the heart of Azerbaijan, continues to resonate across time and borders, bringing joy and unity to all who hear its language.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov