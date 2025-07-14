Parliament holds final meeting of extraordinary session to pass wide-ranging legislative reforms

14 July 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

The final meeting of the extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (National Assembly) has officially begun, with lawmakers set to deliberate on a comprehensive package of legislative amendments covering defense, education, economy, law enforcement, and land regulation, Azernews reports.

13 key items are on the session's agenda, all of which are being considered in their third reading, signaling their final approval stage before enactment.

Among the most significant are amendments to the Law on Defense and the Customs Code, indicating a shift in the regulatory framework for national security and border management. Changes to the Education and Preschool Education laws also signal ongoing reforms aimed at modernizing Azerbaijan’s educational system.

Parliament will also consider extensive amendments affecting real estate, municipal lands, and urban planning legislation, with proposed updates to the Land Code, Civil Code, Housing Code, and State Register of Real Estate. These changes are part of broader efforts to improve land governance and property registration systems.

Additionally, the legislative session includes updates to budget and financial oversight laws. This includes proposed changes to the Budget System Law and State Debt Law, which are expected to enhance fiscal transparency and public debt management.

In terms of legal and judicial reforms, the agenda features amendments to the Civil Procedure Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Code of Administrative Offenses, and other key laws such as On Police, On Notary, On Medical Insurance, and On Political Parties. These measures aim to streamline judicial procedures and align them with international standards.

One of the most notable legislative proposals is the draft Law “On Special Enforcement Officers”, which introduces a new legal category aimed at strengthening the enforcement of court decisions and administrative rulings.

Other issues include amendments to legislation governing identity documentation and civil registration, as well as updates to laws on fishing rights, land markets, and mortgage practices.

The broad scope of the legislative package reflects the government’s ongoing reform agenda across multiple sectors as Azerbaijan seeks to align domestic governance with international best practices and respond to evolving socio-economic needs.