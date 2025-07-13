Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Congratulates Montenegro on National Day

13 July 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Congratulations to Montenegro and its people on the #NationalDay ! Happy National Day, #Montenegro ! 🇦🇿🇲🇪 @MFA_MNE pic.twitter.com/cHxbsv5MBZ

Congratulations to Montenegro and its people on the National Day! Happy National Day, Montenegro".

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the government and people of Montenegro on the occasion of their National Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the FM on its official X account.

