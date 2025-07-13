Azernews.Az

Sunday July 13 2025

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Congratulates Montenegro on National Day

13 July 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Congratulates Montenegro on National Day

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to the government and people of Montenegro on the occasion of their National Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the FM on its official X account.

The post reads:

Congratulations to Montenegro and its people on the National Day! Happy National Day, Montenegro".

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more