Experience Movie Night magic at Seaside Boulevard

14 July 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijanfilm film studio and the Seaside Boulevard Department have jointly launched a new initiative titled "Movie Night on the Boulevard," Azernews reports.

The inaugural screening is scheduled for July 19, featuring the film "Meeting," produced by Azerbaijanfilm.

The outdoor screening will take place on the boulevard, beginning at 20:00.

This project aims to foster patriotism and national pride among the younger generation, while also showcasing Azerbaijani cinema to both residents of Baku and visiting tourists.

In addition to the film screening, the event will feature an exhibition of Azerbaijanfilm costumes, props, filming, and technical equipment.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view iconic outfits and accessories from their favorite films, as well as the equipment used during production.