Mild winds and warm waters expected at Absheron beaches on July 14
The National Hydrometeorology Service has released the weather forecast for the Absheron beaches on July 14, Azernews reports.
Residents and visitors can expect a calm day with light northwesterly winds in the morning, gradually shifting to gentle southeasterly breezes by afternoon.
Sea temperatures will remain inviting for swimmers and beachgoers. Along the northern coast—including popular spots such as Sumqayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba—the water temperature is forecasted to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikh, will enjoy slightly warmer waters ranging from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.
With these pleasant conditions, the Absheron coastline is set to offer a refreshing retreat amid the summer heat.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!