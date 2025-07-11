Upcoming iPhone 17e and MacBook Pro expected in H1 2026

11 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

The American tech giant Apple is gearing up to launch a series of new products in the first half of 2026, Azernews reports.

According to industry sources, the new devices could hit the market as early as spring next year. The anticipated lineup includes updated versions of the iPad, the iPhone 17e smartphone, a new MacBook Pro model, as well as several refreshed iterations of existing product lines.

Notably, the iPhone 17e is expected to closely resemble its predecessor in design but will be upgraded with the powerful A19 processor, aligning it with other models in the iPhone 17 series. This suggests Apple is aiming to deliver enhanced performance while maintaining a familiar look for users.

What’s especially interesting is Apple’s continued strategy of refining its existing product lines rather than making radical design changes, likely reflecting a focus on optimizing performance and efficiency. Additionally, the rumored MacBook Pro update could bring significant improvements in battery life and processing power, reinforcing Apple's position in the competitive laptop market.

As always, Apple’s product launches tend to set new trends across the industry, and it will be fascinating to see how these updates influence the tech landscape in 2026. Will the iPhone 17e’s processor boost be enough to excite loyal customers, or will consumers be looking for more innovative features? The countdown to spring 2026 is already building anticipation.