US federal judge blocks Trump’s order restricting birthright citizenship

12 July 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

A federal judge in New Hampshire has issued a ruling to block former President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to restrict the right of foreigners born in the United States to obtain citizenship, Azernews reports.

The decision followed a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued that the order was unconstitutional and violated longstanding interpretations of the 14th Amendment.

Judge Joseph LaPlante of New Hampshire cited the Supreme Court’s precedent allowing class action lawsuits—an important legal mechanism in the US that enables affected individuals to collectively challenge government policies. The ruling opens the door for thousands who believe they are impacted by the order to join the legal action.

Legal experts estimate that if the order were enforced, it could potentially strip more than 150,000 children born annually in the US of their right to citizenship.