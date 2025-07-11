People's Artist Gabil Guliyev to hold seminar on acting in Lankaran

11 July 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMİM) successfully carries out the project "Theatre from Generation to Generation", Azernews reports.

With the support of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Cultural Department, a thematic seminar will be held on July 15 at the G. Valiyev Cultural Centre in Lankaran.

The guest speaker at the seminar, titled "Acting Art: The Dilemma of Traditions and Modernity," is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Gabil Guliyev. He will share acting secrets with the youth, discuss the interaction between director, actor, and audience, and challenge traditional and modern stereotypes.

The primary objective of the seminar is to foster the development of national theatre by providing a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences between generations, while also increasing interest in this field.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.