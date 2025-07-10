Armenian security service raids homes of Dashnaktsutyun party members

10 July 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has launched a series of searches targeting members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, commonly known as the Dashnaktsutyun party, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media sources.

Search operations were carried out at the residences of Gegham Manukyan, a Dashnaktsutyun member and current parliamentarian; Vagan Matinyan, chief of staff of the party's supreme body, and; Gevorg Muradyan, a member of the council of the "Yegvard" community and chairman of the Central Department of the Armenian Dashnaktsutyun Youth Union.

During the operation, Gegham Manukyan’s phone was confiscated, and his son, Taron Manukyan, was detained.

The Armenian authorities have not yet provided official reasons for the searches or details regarding the nature of the charges. The developments come amid heightened political tensions and increased scrutiny of opposition figures in Armenia.