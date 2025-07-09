10th Meeting of Culture and Tourism Ministers of Turkic States held in Ankara

9 July 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today, the 10th Meeting of Culture and Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is taking place in Ankara, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The event is being hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with participation from delegations representing both member and observer states of the OTS. Heads of delegations delivered speeches during the session.

The meeting was officially opened by Turkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who emphasized Ankara’s historical significance and cultural wealth:

“Ankara, with its ancient heritage and numerous museums, plays a key role in blending traditional and modern art. That’s why it is set to be declared the Tourism Capital of the Turkic World for 2026 — this is one of the key items on our agenda.”

OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev also addressed the gathering, highlighting that the Turkic world is strengthening cooperation not only in politics, economy, education, and law but also in culture and tourism through the framework of this international organization.

Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.

The gathering marks another step forward in enhancing cultural ties and promoting tourism among Turkic-speaking nations.