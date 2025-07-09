US State Department backs Rubio's optimism on Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process

9 July 2025 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce has expressed support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statement expressing optimism over a potential peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"It was important for the Secretary of State to make this statement," Bruce said during a briefing, referring to Rubio’s remarks. "We are pleased with many of the agreements, the ceasefire, and the changes we have participated in. The Secretary of State had reason to say this, and when we receive more detailed information, I will present it to you," she stressed.

Earlier, Secretary Rubio had stated his hope for the early signing of a peace agreement between the two countries, a development that would mark a significant milestone in the post-conflict normalisation process following the 2020 war and the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over its territories.

Bruce’s remarks underline Washington’s continuing engagement in the South Caucasus and its encouragement for peaceful resolution efforts.