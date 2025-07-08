Vagif Poetry Days brings poetry enthusiasts together once again

8 July 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The upcoming Vagif Poetry Days will be organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Azernews reports.

This traditional poetry festival will once again encompass several cities and regions across the country.

The event will kick off on July 14 in Gazakh district, the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif.

On July 15, it will continue in Ganja city, and on July 16, in Aghdam district. The Poetry Days will conclude on July 17-18 in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. During the events in Shusha, renowned figures from literature and the arts, as well as representatives of the government and state authorities, will participate.

Within the framework of the Poetry Days, various cultural and historical sites in Gazakh, Ganja, Aghdam, and Shusha, including the Molla Panah Vagif Museum-Mausoleum Complex restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Natavan's house, Qarabağ Hotel, and the Mehmandarov's estate will host poetry readings, book exhibitions and presentations, musical compositions, scientific conferences, theatrical performances, and various literary and artistic programs.

The foundation of the Vagif Poetry Days was laid in 1982 in Shusha at the initiative of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

On that occasion, with the participation of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the memorial complex and the poetry house dedicated to Molla Panah Vagif were inaugurated with a ceremony, and it was decided to organize the Vagif Poetry Days.

Until 1991, this annual poetry festival started from Gazakh, the poet's homeland, and ended at the enchanting Jidir Plain in Shusha.

Following the liberation of Shusha from occupation under the leadership of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and the victorious Azerbaijani Army, the Vagif Poetry Days have been resumed in the poet's homeland- Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

This year as well, the Vagif Poetry Days promise to offer unforgettable moments for poetry, literature, and culture enthusiasts.