Azerbaijan, Slovenia discuss boosting gas supply and green energy cooperation [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan and Slovenia have held high-level talks to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of Azerbaijani natural gas and green energy, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced via his official "X" account that he paid a working visit to Slovenia at the invitation of Slovenian Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer.

He noted that the two sides discussed the prospects for increasing Azerbaijani gas supplies, which accounted for about 5 percent of Slovenia’s total gas consumption last year. Discussions also included cooperation in the supply of green energy.

The ministry reported that during the meeting with the Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy Bojan Kumer, satisfaction was expressed with the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, and the dynamics of mutual visits. It was emphasized that relations in the energy sector have developed more intensively and productively in recent years. In this regard, the importance of the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy of the Republic of Slovenia, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of natural gas between SOCAR and Geoplin, was noted. The start of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Slovenia was assessed as a real result of cooperation in the energy sector and a significant contribution to Europe's energy security, as well as to the diversification of supplies. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is a reliable and trustworthy partner, Bojan Kumer said that gas supplied from our country accounted for approximately 5 percent of Slovenia's total gas consumption last year and that they are interested in expanding cooperation to increase these volumes.

The meeting exchanged views on Slovenia's energy policy priorities, Azerbaijan's energy strategy and the work done within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union, the development of infrastructure for increasing gas supplies, signing long-term contracts and ensuring necessary conditions such as financing. The opportunities for gas supplies to Slovenia within the framework of the plan to increase gas supplies by 1.2 billion cubic meters from 2026 through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), as well as on a long-term basis, the development prospects of production and transportation projects, regional energy security and strengthening mutual consultations were discussed.

The meeting also assessed Azerbaijan's energy integration with Europe in the context of the Caspian - Black Sea - Europe Green Energy Corridor, the Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey - Bulgaria interconnector and the Central Asia - Azerbaijan Energy Corridor projects. It was noted that these projects open up new trade routes through the Caspian Sea, great opportunities for energy security and regional cooperation, and the prospects for cooperation with Slovenia on green energy were reviewed.

Discussions on cooperation in the supply of oil, natural gas and "green energy" continued at a meeting with Simon Urbancl, CEO of Geoplin, Sašo Berger, President of the Board of Directors of Petrol Group, Marjan Eberlinc, CEO of Plinovodi, and Tomaž Štokelj, CEO of HSE. Slovenia's energy consumption, oil, gas and electricity supply, establishment and strengthening of natural gas transmission links with neighboring countries, as well as measures taken to increase electricity production from renewable energy sources, including solar and wind energy, were reviewed. The expansion of energy cooperation with Azerbaijan was discussed. Slovenian energy companies have been invited to participate in Azerbaijan's green energy projects as investors and buyers of this energy.