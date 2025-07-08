Kyiv accuses Moscow of expanding military presence in Armenia; Yerevan denies claim [PHOTOS]

8 July 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Russia is expanding its military presence in Armenia by increasing troop numbers at the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri, Azernews reports, citing Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence arm, this effort involves active recruitment of contract servicemen from several regions of Russia, including North Ossetia, Adygea, Rostov, Volgograd, and the occupied Crimea. The recruitment order was reportedly issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense on May 13, with the goal of completing the process by June 11.

As part of the evidence, HUR published a telegram allegedly signed by Major General Zemskov, acting chief of staff of Russia’s Southern Military District. The document, they claim, outlines instructions to reinforce the Russian base in Armenia with additional personnel.

The Ukrainian intelligence service interpreted this move as an effort by Moscow to extend its military and political influence in the South Caucasus, particularly in light of escalating tensions with Azerbaijan. In a statement, the Directorate said, “This step is aimed at destabilizing the global security situation.”

The report came just days after Russian security forces conducted a controversial raid in Yekaterinburg on June 27, in which two Azerbaijani citizens were killed and several others injured. The incident has caused a significant diplomatic rift between Baku and Moscow.

In response to the Ukrainian allegations, Armenian officials issued a firm denial. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs labeled the claims as “unfounded and provocative,” stating that Armenia does not allow its territory to be used for military purposes against neighboring countries.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan stressed that “this information is aimed at confusing public opinion and undermining Armenia’s sovereignty.” She reiterated Yerevan’s commitment to regional peace and its non-alignment in the context of military conflicts.

While the geopolitical situation in the region remains tense, the veracity of the recruitment and deployment claims continues to be contested between the involved parties.