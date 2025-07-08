Outdated section of main water line undergoing replacement in Baku

8 July 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An outdated section of Baku’s main water supply line is being replaced due to its deteriorated condition, according to the Unified Water Supply Service for Major Cities under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), Azernews reports.

The affected pipeline is located in Binagadi district, in the area known as Palchygly Dagh, and is part of the BSK 2 (Left) main water conduit, with a diameter of 1220 millimeters. A 3,400-meter stretch of the pipeline, which had been in operation for many years, has fallen into disrepair.

To address the issue, a replacement project is currently underway. So far, 200 meters of a planned 560-meter steel pipeline have already been constructed.

Currently, the Water Construction Enterprise is replacing an additional 60-meter segment of the BSK 2 (Left) pipeline in the H.Z. Tagiyev settlement area, along with 300 meters in the Palchygly Dagh region.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize Baku’s aging water infrastructure and ensure safe and reliable water delivery to residents.