Russian Emergency Minister meets Azerbaijani counterpart in Baku

8 July 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Aleksandr Kurenkov held bilateral talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamaladdin Heydarov, during a visit to the Azerbaijani capital.

According to Azernews, citing the Russian news agency TASS, the meeting was confirmed by the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the discussions, Minister Kurenkov expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its assistance in evacuating Russian citizens from Iran during the recent Iran–Israel crisis.

“The Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Kurenkov, held a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Kamaladdin Heydarov. Aleksandr Kurenkov thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran during the recent Iran-Israel conflict,” the ministry’s statement said.

The details of the meeting and possible areas of future cooperation between the two countries’ emergency services were not disclosed in the statement.