President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to US President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.
''Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply shocked by the news of the devastating floods in the state of Texas, which have caused numerous casualties and destruction.
In light of this tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire American people, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and wish the injured a speedy recovery, the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!