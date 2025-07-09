Azerbaijan, Syria, and new energy triangle through Türkiye

9 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Historically, Syria expressed interest in Azerbaijani gas, and in 2009, the two countries even signed an agreement for gas exports. However, global and regional developments derailed the project. Today, with Azerbaijan exporting gas via the TAP pipeline, which runs through Türkiye and near Syria, discussions on energy cooperation could be revived, potentially securing affordable energy supplies for Syria while expanding...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!