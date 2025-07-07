Apple stop working on folding tablet

7 July 2025 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

Apple has reportedly suspended the active development of its first foldable iPad. According to industry insiders, the delay is due to the technical complexity of the design, high production costs, and uncertain consumer demand for such a device. Nevertheless, Apple has not abandoned the concept entirely and may return to the project in the future as the market and technologies mature, Azernews reports.

Interestingly, while the foldable tablet is on hold, Apple appears more confident in pursuing foldable smartphones. The company is expected to unveil its first iPhone with a flexible display in the coming months. If development stays on schedule, the foldable iPhone could be officially introduced in the fall of 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. However, its exact release date and market availability remain unknown.

Meanwhile, competition in the foldable device space is heating up. In early July, Samsung revealed the design of its first triple-folding smartphone. The innovative dual-hinge Galaxy G Fold is set to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9th, potentially setting a new benchmark for what foldable devices can offer in terms of multitasking and portability.

As tech giants explore new form factors, the future of mobile devices is beginning to look more flexible—literally.