International Bank of Azerbaijan's share price adjusts after dividend payout

7 July 2025 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The recent decline in the share price of International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) coincides with the post-dividend period, a typical market adjustment, according to Nadir Babazadə, CEO of IBA Invest Investment Company, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference about the company’s activities, Babazadə explained that it is entirely normal for share prices to fall following dividend payouts.

"This happens because the dividend value is already factored into the share price. After dividends are paid out, some investors sell their shares while others choose to hold," he said.

Babazadə emphasized that IBA has consistently paid dividends for many years and remains a leading bank based on net profit and assets. He also highlighted the transparency of the bank’s financial information.

While not providing investment advice, Babazadə shared his personal view that the recent price decline could be seen as a buying opportunity for investors.