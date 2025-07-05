PM Ali Asadov meets UNESCAP Executive Secretary, discusses upcoming Baku Session

5 July 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

On July 5, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and preparations for a major upcoming session in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting highlighted the significance of Alisjahbana’s participation in the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi, underlining the growing importance of regional engagement.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the longstanding partnership between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP, emphasizing their shared commitment to advancing economic and social development goals in the Asia-Pacific region.

A key point of discussion was the 82nd session of UNESCAP, scheduled to be held in Baku in April next year. The parties exchanged views on organizational aspects and strategic priorities for the session.

The meeting also covered prospects for expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with particular focus on continuing effective collaboration within the framework of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA). The importance of sustaining joint efforts under this initiative was strongly emphasized by both sides.