Pakistani National Assembly Delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]
On July 7, a delegation led by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, paid homage to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Honorary Alley in Baku, Azernews reports.
The members of the Pakistani delegation honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s national leader and architect of its modern independent statehood. They laid a wreath at his gravesite and observed a moment of silence in recognition of his enduring legacy.
The visit underscores the strong bonds of friendship and respect between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, reflecting mutual appreciation for the statesmanship and visionary leadership of Heydar Aliyev.
