Azernews.Az

Saturday July 5 2025

Poland to buy more than $6 billion worth of tanks from South Korea

4 July 2025 23:55 (UTC+04:00)
Poland to buy more than $6 billion worth of tanks from South Korea

Poland and South Korea have signed a major arms supply contract, under which Seoul will sell 180 K2 Black Panther tanks to Warsaw for more than $6 billion. The agreement strengthens defense ties between the two nations amid growing security concerns in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more