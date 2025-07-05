Azerbaijan, Pakistan sign investment MoU during ECO Summit in Khankendi
On the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing investment cooperation between the two countries.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced the signing on his official X account, noting the significance of the agreement in deepening bilateral economic ties.
The MoU was signed by Minister Jabbarov on behalf of Azerbaijan, and by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, representing the Pakistani side.
“This document will give a strong boost to the implementation of the directives issued by the leaders of both countries to further strengthen economic relations and investment partnerships,” Minister Jabbarov stated.
The agreement marks a key step in advancing Azerbaijan–Pakistan economic collaboration and reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.
On the sidelines of the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (@eco_secretariat) in #Khankendi, we signed a #MemorandumofUnderstanding on Azerbaijani investments in #Pakistan in the presence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister, H.E. Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz).… pic.twitter.com/6osaEtyoaS— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) July 5, 2025
