Int'l Mugham Center marks anniversary of eminent tar player [PHOTOS]

4 July 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has hosted a solemn event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the distinguished musician, Honored Cultural Worker, tar player Rafig Rustamov, Azernews reports.

The evening became a genuine celebration of art and a tribute to the musician's long and dedicated creative journey.

The event was hosted by Honored Artist Azad Shukurov, who opened the program with the screening of a short film depicting the life and work of the celebrant, a life marked by challenges yet filled with inspiration.

The film immersed attendees in the musical journey of the tar player, from his earliest artistic steps to his recognition and acclaim on the international stage.

In heartfelt speeches, Professor Rafig Aliyev, along with People's Artists Agadzhabrail Abbasaliyev and Eldost Bayram, highlighted Rustamov's significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani folk music.

They emphasized his unique performance style, profound understanding of mugham traditions, and genuine love for his art.

It was remarked that Rustamov's creative path represents not merely the biography of one individual, but an entire era-one that reflects the deep bond between the musician’s soul, the tar, his homeland, and the people whose love he expresses in every sound of the tar’s strings.

Special emphasis was placed on the fact that Rafig Rustamov not only attained the highest levels of mastery but also generously passed on his knowledge to younger generations, mentoring many talented musicians who proudly continue his traditions and elevate national art.

The second half of the evening featured vibrant musical performances, allowing the audience to experience virtuoso playing and the soulful depth of music delivered by the celebrant himself.

At the conclusion of the event, Rafig Rustamov warmly thanked the guests and organizers for their support and attention, expressing that it was a great honor and joy to be surrounded by those who cherish and love mugham as deeply as he does.