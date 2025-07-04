Azernews.Az

Friday July 4 2025

Parliament approves 2024 state budget execution bill in final reading

4 July 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
At today’s meeting of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, lawmakers approved the bill on the execution of the 2024 state budget in its third and final reading, Azernews reports.

