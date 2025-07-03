Commercial entity registrations in Azerbaijan rise by 8.1% in half year

3 July 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As of July 1, 2025, there are 1,630,743 registered taxpayers across Azerbaijan, with 86.9% being individuals and 13.1% legal entities and other organizations, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service. Compared to the same period last year, the total number of taxpayers has increased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!