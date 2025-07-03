Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif begins visit to Azerbaijan

3 July 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, arrived in Azerbaijan on July 3 to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, and other officials.