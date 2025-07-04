China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway to be linked with Trans-Afghan corridor, says Mirziyoyev

4 July 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azernews reports that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking at the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Khankendi, announced that the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway will eventually be connected to the Trans-Afghan corridor, opening up new regional connectivity prospects, Azernews reports.

“Against the backdrop of recent geopolitical events and disruptions in global logistics systems, the establishment of alternative logistics chains remains one of the priority directions. In this context, the launch of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project has become an important step. In the future, this highway will be connected to the Trans-Afghan corridor, which will open up new opportunities for the effective integration of transit routes in the region,” he stated.

The integration of these two corridors is expected to boost East–West trade by providing shorter and more diversified transport routes, linking China and Central Asia with South Asia and the Middle East through Afghanistan.