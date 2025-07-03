Azerbaijan’s energy transition projects presented at annual government roundtable in Athens

3 July 2025 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, participated in the 29th Annual Government Roundtable organized by The Economist Impact platform in Athens, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

According to information, during a panel session titled “Regional and Interregional Cooperation in Energy, Challenges for Energy Security and Green Transition,” Deputy Minister Zeynalov emphasized the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor. He highlighted the vital role this corridor plays in strengthening Europe’s, and particularly Greece’s, energy security and discussed prospects for increasing natural gas supplies to Europe through this route.

Zeynalov also shared insights on Azerbaijan’s ongoing projects in the energy sector, with a focus on energy transition initiatives, renewable energy development, and green energy corridors. He underscored the significance of the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor and other green corridor projects, noting their crucial contributions to Europe’s energy security. Cooperation with several Asian countries and companies within the framework of these initiatives was also highlighted.

The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation to enhance regional energy connectivity and diversify green energy transit routes. He further emphasized the need for strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to prevent energy crises and ensure energy security.

During his visit, Orkhan Zeynalov held meetings with notable officials, including Greece’s Deputy Minister of Energy Nikos Tsafos, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis, and Moldova’s Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu, where various opportunities for energy cooperation were discussed.