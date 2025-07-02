Azerbaijan summons Russian ambassador, protests Yekaterinburg deaths and hostile rhetoric

2 July 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

On July 2, 2025, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan, Mikhail Yevdokimov, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baku, Azernews reports. The meeting was held with Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, during which Azerbaijan conveyed its official protest over Russia’s recent actions and rhetoric that have strained bilateral ties.

The Azerbaijani side expressed deep concern over the deadly June 27 raids conducted by Russian law enforcement in Yekaterinburg, where two Azerbaijani citizens died and several others were seriously injured. Azerbaijan emphasized that forensic findings contradict Russia’s explanations and pointed to visible evidence of violence on the victims’ bodies. Officials also denounced the portrayal of Azerbaijanis in Russian media as an “ethnic criminal group,” calling such language discriminatory and a sign of ethnic intolerance.

Azerbaijan demanded a transparent and impartial investigation by Russia into the conduct of its law enforcement agencies and for those responsible to be held accountable. Baku rejected any claims that its position on the matter constitutes interference in Russia’s internal affairs.

In response to Moscow’s complaints about the ongoing legal investigation into Sputnik Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani officials emphasized that all actions were carried out in full accordance with national legislation.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled rising tensions since the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft in Russian airspace late last year. The statement criticized Russia’s failure to provide clarity, launch a full investigation, and counter the disinformation campaign surrounding the incident. Azerbaijan reiterated its demand for accountability and compensation for the victims.

Additionally, Baku condemned repeated public remarks by Russian political figures and media representatives over the past several months that, in its view, undermine Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and insult its people.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan warned that these actions run counter to the principles of mutual respect and friendship, and are contributing to a growing rift in bilateral relations. The Russian side was urged to take steps to de-escalate tensions and restore a constructive atmosphere moving forward.