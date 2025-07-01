Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalilov arrested in Russia [VIDEO]

1 July 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalilov has reportedly been arrested in Voronezh, Russia, Azernews reports.

Khalilov is known as a co-owner of the Alekseevsky market, the largest marketplace in the region. While no official information has been released regarding the reason for his arrest, footage of the law enforcement operation involving Khalilov has been circulated on the Newsach Telegram channel.

Further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.