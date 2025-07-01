Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalilov arrested in Russia [VIDEO]
Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalilov has reportedly been arrested in Voronezh, Russia, Azernews reports.
Khalilov is known as a co-owner of the Alekseevsky market, the largest marketplace in the region. While no official information has been released regarding the reason for his arrest, footage of the law enforcement operation involving Khalilov has been circulated on the Newsach Telegram channel.
Further details are expected to emerge as the situation develops.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!