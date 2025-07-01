Safarov brothers killed in Yekaterinburg FSB raid buried in Aghjabadi [PHOTOS]
The bodies of two Azerbaijani brothers, Ziyaddin Safarov and Huseyn Safarov, who were killed during a special operation conducted by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg, have been brought back to their hometown in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The bodies were transported to the family’s home in the Aghjabadi district, where a farewell ceremony will be held. The brothers will then be laid to rest in the Hajibadalli village cemetery, where their parents are also buried.
To recall, the incident occurred on the morning of the 27th of last month. Russian FSB officers raided homes inhabited by Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg. During the operation, Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov were fatally shot, and several others were reportedly detained.
