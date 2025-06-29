Rehabilitation services provided to 16,500 children with disabilities in past five months
In the first five months of this year, the Child Rehabilitation Centers of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population have provided rehabilitation services to 16,500 children with disabilities, Azernews reports citing the Ministry’s Public Relations Department.
Out of these, 11,400 children received outpatient services, 813 children received inpatient services, and the rest were involved in community-based, online, and mobile rehabilitation services.
Children in these categories are provided with rehabilitation services at the Agency’s Child Rehabilitation Centers located in the capital, as well as in Gabala and Shamkir districts, including Centers No. 1 and No. 2.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!