Rehabilitation services provided to 16,500 children with disabilities in past five months

29 June 2025 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

In the first five months of this year, the Child Rehabilitation Centers of the State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population have provided rehabilitation services to 16,500 children with disabilities, Azernews reports citing the Ministry’s Public Relations Department.

Out of these, 11,400 children received outpatient services, 813 children received inpatient services, and the rest were involved in community-based, online, and mobile rehabilitation services.

Children in these categories are provided with rehabilitation services at the Agency’s Child Rehabilitation Centers located in the capital, as well as in Gabala and Shamkir districts, including Centers No. 1 and No. 2.