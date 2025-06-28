Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s rice imports drop in both volume and value in early 2025

28 June 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
In the first five months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 27,210 tons of rice, according to the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports.

