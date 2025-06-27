Azerbaijan and China discuss expanding green energy cooperation

27 June 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of his visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers’ Meeting, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, met with Wang Hongzhi, Chairman of China’s National Energy Administration, Azernews reports.

The meeting underscored that the development of energy cooperation is one of the key priorities in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China. It was noted that the Joint Statement signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China reflects both countries’ commitment to advancing the energy transition and expanding active collaboration in the field of renewable energy.

It was emphasized that agreements signed with Chinese companies during that visit—covering various aspects of renewable energy—are currently being successfully implemented. Within the framework of the SCO event, further agreements with “China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd” and the Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) were signed, contributing to a growing “green energy” partnership.

In addition to renewable energy, the sides also exchanged views on the potential involvement of Chinese companies in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas projects and discussed the significance of creating interregional “green energy corridors” in the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang Hongzhi expressed strong support for deepening Azerbaijan-China cooperation across all areas of green energy. He was also officially invited to visit Azerbaijan.