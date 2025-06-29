England beat Germany in final to retain U21 European Championship title

29 June 2025 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

England have beaten Germany 3-2 in the Under-21s European Championship final after a thrilling match in Slovakia, Azernews reports citing Sky News.

Lee Carsley's side were defending champions and led 2-0 after just 25 minutes, but Germany forced the game into extra-time with goals either side of half-time.

Marseille forward Jonathan Rowe then grabbed the winner with his first touch two minutes after being introduced, putting England's name on the trophy for the second tournament running.

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott gave the Young Lions a dream start in Bratislava, opening the scoring inside five minutes with a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Omari Hutchinson doubled England's lead midway through the first half, driving the ball through the legs of German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu after neat work from captain James McAtee in the build-up.

Carsley's side threatened to put the game out of sight when Hutchinson bent an effort narrowly wide after half an hour.

But they were pegged back on the stroke of half-time when Nelson Weiper's powerful header flew past James Beadle in the England goal to make it 2-1.

Germany committed more bodies forward after the restart in search of an equaliser and deservedly found it on the hour mark. Paul Nebel was afforded too much space in the England box and curled home via a slight deflection.

Carsley recognised the need for fresh legs after the game went to extra-time and his decision to bring on Marseille's Jonathan Rowe paid off immediately.

The former Norwich City man caught the Germany defence sleeping as he got on the end of Tyler Morton's cross and headed home with what was his first touch of the game.

It ended up being the crucial goal that retained the title the Young Lions won against Spain in Georgia two years ago.

The victory against England's old rival came just 10 days after they lost 2-1 in the same fixture during the tournament's group stages.