Azerbaijan mediates breakthrough at UN Climate Session, paving way for COP30

27 June 2025 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Under the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, the COP29 Presidency's negotiations delegation participated in the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the events held within its framework.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister Rafiyev held bilateral meetings with the delegations of Türkiye, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, the Kyrgyz Republic, Egypt, and China. He also gave interviews to several leading international media outlets.

Due to the lack of progress in reaching consensus on the agenda during the first two days of negotiations, Azerbaijan's delegation acted as a mediator at the request of the Chairs of the Subsidiary Bodies and the Brazilian COP30 Presidency. As a result of intensive negotiations, agreement on the agenda was achieved.

The Chairs of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies, as well as representatives of several delegations, expressed their gratitude to Azerbaijan for its decisive support in facilitating the agreement on the SB62 agenda.

It was agreed that negotiations on several key issues on the COP30 agenda would begin based on draft texts prepared by the Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency. As a result, some final decisions incorporated language from those Azerbaijani-drafted proposals.

As part of the session, the Azerbaijani delegation also organized events aimed at promoting the historic outcomes of COP29 and ensuring continuity of its successful activities.

Four of these events focused on key initiatives from the COP29 Presidency’s Action Plan: the Baku Initiative on Climate Finance, Investment and Trade (BICFIT), the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub partnership: Promoting Climate Action for Peace, and the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform.

Additionally, two stakeholder consultation meetings and a conference titled “From Baku to Belém: Advancing Adaptation Ambitions from Negotiations to Action” were held in partnership with Brazil. These events focused on the “Baku to Belém USD 1.3 Trillion Roadmap” to raise climate finance, based on the joint mandate given to Azerbaijan and Brazil at COP29.

In line with its role as COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s negotiations team opened a number of high-level mandated events addressing different aspects of climate change. During these, the team emphasized the contributions of COP29’s historic outcomes to global climate action, particularly for vulnerable and less-resourced countries.