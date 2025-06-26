ADB backs plan to turn middle corridor into major economic route

26 June 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced its intention to transform the Middle Corridor into a full-fledged economic corridor, Azernews reports, citing a statement made by Eugene Zhukov, Director General of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department, during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank held in Beijing.

“This means we must ensure the integrated development of transport systems, logistics infrastructure, and business along the corridor, all of which stand to benefit from improved connectivity.The corridor’s development requires coordinated efforts between public and private sectors,” Zhukov emphasized.

Zhukov also noted a sharp increase in freight traffic along the Middle Corridor in recent years.

“In 2024, cargo volume along the corridor has nearly reached 5 million tons — a more than 60% increase compared to the previous year. Container transportation has also seen a dramatic rise, increasing 2.6 times over the same period,” he added.

The Middle Corridor serves as a strategic transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe, traversing several countries in the region. It is increasingly viewed as a viable alternative to the traditional North and South Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and continues through Georgia and Turkey before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection between East Asia — including China — and Europe, avoiding longer sea routes and enhancing efficiency.

As freight and logistics volumes continue to rise, the Middle Corridor is fast becoming a pivotal route for intercontinental commerce, promising to drive regional economic integration and development.