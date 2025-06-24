Trump: China can continue to purchase oil from Iran

24 June 2025 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump took to Truth Social again on Tuesday, stating that China can "now continue to purchase oil from Iran." His remarks came after he helped broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, ending hostilities between the two countries after 12 days of mutual attacks, Azernews reports.

Furthermore, the US president hoped China "will be purchasing plenty" of oil from the US as well. "It was my Great Honor to make this happen!" he added.

Trump, who is flying to the Netherlands, where he will attend the NATO Summit from June 24 to June 25, also said he believed it would be "a much calmer period than what I just went through with Israel and Iran."