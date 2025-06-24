Cashless payments via cards in Azerbaijan show rapid growth: Central Bank official

Azernews.Az

In 2024, the total transaction volume through payment cards issued by banks operating in Azerbaijan exceeded ₼126 billion ($74 million), marking a 27% annual increase compared to 2023, Azernews reports, citing Vusal Khalilov, a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as he said during his speech at the "Fintex Summit 2025 – Financial Technologies Exhibition," organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the CBA.

